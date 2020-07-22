The surprising celebrities loving Amanda Holden's latest fashion collection The BGT judge released a line with Fenn Wright Manson in June

Amanda Holden has an enviable wardrobe, so it's no surprise she was snapped up by affordable luxury fashion brand Fenn Wright Manson to design a collection of her own.

Proving to be a huge hit, Amanda released another line for the British brand in June – and it has already garnered a celebrity fan base.

According to the retailer's website, Amanda's pieces have been "designed in luxurious fabrics and exclusive prints that exude effortless dressing".

The range includes "sophisticated 1970s-inspired dresses, feminine suiting, and versatile blouses that live beyond the season". No wonder celebs have been going wild for it!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Amanda shared some of her favourite looks from her celebrity friends, including Jenni Falconer, Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwaite.

Tamzin Outhwaite paired her 'Lily' dress with some ballet flats

Former EastEnders star Tamzin looked gorgeous in Amanda's 'Lily' maxi dress, which features polka dot print, a flattering wrap front, soft pleating at the shoulders and a full pleated skirt with handkerchief hem for fluid movement.

Speaking of the frock, Amanda said: "This is a beautiful dress for any summer occasion - a comfortable yet stylish piece perfect for any wardrobe!"

Angela Griffin wore Amanda's favourite dress from the collection

Angela looked fab in the 'Fleur' maxi wrap dress, which is cleverly cut on the bias with a panel waist to flatter your figure. It also features a flattering V-neckline and elasticated, bracelet-length sleeves.

The 'Fleur' dress also happens to be one of Amanda's favourites. "It’s feminine, sassy and versatile, wearing it up with heels or down with a pump. It’s something I’ll wear time and time again!" she said of the frock.

Jenni Falconer channelled her inner Meghan Markle

Meanwhile, TV star Jenni opted for the Meghan Markle-inspired dress, aptly named the 'Meghan'. The tailored frock sculpts your figure but also has a hint of stretch in the material. It features Bardot-look shoulders, a V-shaped front and back, a back split and exposed gunmetal zip – no wonder Jenni is a huge fan!

Amanda said of the dress: "I’ve named it after Meghan as it’s something I’ve seen her in regularly; the colour and cut are influenced by her effortless style.” You can add HELLO! to the ever-growing list of fans!

