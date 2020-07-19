Amanda Holden stuns fans with first holiday photo - and we need her daring outfit The Heart Radio star's summer wardrobe has several Melissa Odabash designs

Amanda Holden wasted no time embracing the summer holidays, after finishing work on Heart Radio on Friday by being whisked away on a motorbike. The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share her first holiday photo, and fans were obsessed with her stunning outfit!

Swapping the soft floral dress by Coco Fennell she wore on Friday for a bolder choice put together by stylist Karl Willett, Amanda wore a plunging palm-print maxi dress and delicate gold jewellery. She captioned the snap with the hashtags: "#vacances", "#rosé" and "#familytime" and even provided her outfit credits so we know where to shop to copy her style!

Amanda looked stunning in her Melissa Odabash summer dress

The white wrap dress from Melissa Odabash, known as the 'Margo' dress, features long balloon sleeves, a tie waist and a low V-neck - so it's the perfect cover-up to go over your holiday swimsuit. Luckily, the stunning style is also in the sale for £292, down from its original price of £418.

Margo maxi dress, was £418 now £292, Melissa Odabash @ Matches Fashion

To complement the green accents of the frock, Amanda accessorised with gold drop hoop earrings from British jewellery brand Carrie Elizabeth. The £90 earrings were crafted in 14-karat gold vermeil and included green quartz drops.

The Heart Radio star owns several bikinis from the brand

With her blonde hair styled in loose waves, bright red nails, a flawless complexion and a glass of wine nearby, we can't think of a better way for Amanda to kick off her summer break, and fans agreed. Former TOWIE star Jess Wright simply commented, "Too beaut" while another added, "You look absolutely stunning @noholdenback your skin looks incredible." A third wrote: "I am IN LOVE with your earrings."

While the mother-of-two regularly delights fans with her shorts suits and maxi dresses on Heart Radio, we have no doubt the Britain's Got Talent judge's holiday wardrobe will be equally as stunning. And we know from previous years that she's not afraid to give fans a peek inside her idyllic holidays, where she often sports Melissa Odabash bikinis.

