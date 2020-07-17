Amanda Holden wows in stunning florals as she prepares to head off on holiday The star marked her last day at Heart Radio

Amanda Holden certainly seemed to have reason to celebrate on Friday as she departed the Heart Radio studios – since it marked her last breakfast show before taking some summer time off. The star, who looked beautiful in a soft floral dress by Coco Fennell, was even whisked away on a motorbike as she bid goodbye to her work commitments for a while! And speaking of her outfit, she certainly chose the perfect exit dress – since fans were in love with her latest look.

Amanda looked beautiful in her Coco Fennell dress

Sharing a gorgeous shot on Instagram, she referenced the angelic lighting in her outfit photo, joking: "Halo and good morning… dress @cocofennell."

As usual, fans flocked to the post to share their compliments, and Amanda's stylist Karl Willett also gushed over the frock. "In love with this dress... thanks @cocofennell," he wrote.

Others added: "Amazing dress, looking great on you!" and, "Love this dress… the colour is amazing and the design is so flattering."

Holly Willoughbby has also recently worn Coco Fennell

Star favourite designer Coco Fennell has also dressed the likes of Laura Whitmore, Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton, so Amanda's in great company!

Her pick is the 'Babydoll keyhole dress' which costs £129 and is still available to shop online.

It comes after another week of stylish looks from Amanda, who's rocked everything from shorts suits to maxi dresses. On Thursday, she chose another dress from her Fenn Wright Manson collection, which she has proudly worn on a number of occasions to the Heart Radio studios.

Amanda wore one of her Fenn Wright Manson dresses on Thursday

The Britain's Got Talent judge named all the pieces in the range after her close friends – how lovely is that?

Speaking of her latest dress, she has previously said: "Charlotte’s my right-hand woman – I couldn’t be without her. We share so much and have virtually the same taste in everything! With that in mind, the Charlotte dress is a slightly different take on the Mandy dress, with a detailed bow on neck."