Rochelle Humes showed off some of her stylish maternity looks on Tuesday, but one outfit in particular was seriously jaw-dropping.

The This Morning star left us speechless when she paired a fitted, black one-shoulder leotard with oversized leather shorts and sandal heels. We've never seen a maternity look like it!

WATCH: Rochelle Humes cuts husband Marvin's hair during self-isolation

The star wore her glossy hair tousled and loose, and completed her outfit with a gorgeous pair of hoop earrings.

Doting mum Rochelle is known for her stylish ways, and we're particularly obsessed with her maternity dress collection, especially the floaty peach number she wore on Friday.

Rochelle looked incredible in the leather shorts

Highlighting her baby bump perfectly, Rochelle looked beautiful in a summery mini from Free People.

Sharing a snap on Instagram before she presented This Morning with Ore Oduba, Rochelle wrote: "Well helllooooo Third Trimester #28weeks. About to go live on @thismorning See you there."

Boasting on-trend puffed sleeves with exaggerated button detail and pleating for added shape, Rochelle won rave reviews for her summery look. "You look so so gorgeous," wrote one stunned fan. Another added: "You look sooo pretty. Love this dress."

Just days earlier, the 31-year-old wore a gorgeous, simple white shirt dress, also boasting puffed sleeves and a fabric belt to cinch her in under the bust.

Once again, the Saturdays singer's look went down a storm with viewers. "Where is this dress from, you look gorgeous in it", one asked, while another shared, "You look absolutely beautiful".

It's shaping up to be an exciting summer for Rochelle, who is not only expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes, but also recently celebrated her eighth year married to her JLS star husband.

Sharing a sweet series of photos of herself and Marvin on the day, Rochelle wrote: "27.7.12. 8 years on and I love you so much more. I’m so proud of everything we have become as a team, God has been very good to us. I’m not me without you...Happy Anniversary. Forever and always Mr Humes."

