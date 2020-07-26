Andrea McLean revealed she enjoyed her first date night with husband Nick Feeney on Sunday following the coronavirus lockdown, and she chose to perfect mini dress to mark the occasion.

MORE: Andrea McLean makes exciting – and very adorable – announcement

However, the Loose Women star revealed she suffered an embarrassing fashion mishap caused by the poor weather conditions! She shared a selfie on Instagram which showed Andrea looking stunning in a black dress covered with a bold pink feather print, while Nick kept it simple in a white T-shirt.

Andrea McLean and her husband Nick Feeney enjoyed their first date night since lockdown

We've tracked down Andrea's dress and it's in the Reiss sale, costing just £95 down from £195, so we're not surprised it's selling out fast. Known as the Marsali dress, it features a high neckline and a floaty skirt - which happened to be Andrea's downfall during her date!

Feather print mini dress, was £195 now £95, Reiss

Explaining how the unfortunate faux pas took place, she wrote: "So yesterday @lordfeeney and myself decided to go out on a date for the first time since lockdown began. It was a spur of the moment decision made while walking the dog in our usual grubby dog-walking gear of sweats and hoodies. We went home and got spruced up and drove to one of our favourite places, the @theivybrighton. Where the heavens opened."

The TV star went on to compare herself to Marilyn Monroe after she battled with the wind. "It rained like it was in a movie... our umbrella broke, the wind blew so hard my dress wouldn’t stay down and I ended up ‘Marilyn Monroe-ing’ half a dozen times. We were SOAKED. But laughing our heads off," she continued. But she didn't let the evening dampen her spirits, just her dress!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean transforms her home to celebrate step-daughter's 18th birthday

Making light of the situation, Andrea said: "I’ve always been a believer that you take the weather with you - just like that old song by Crowded House. If you are sunny inside it doesn’t matter how cloudy it is (and sadly vice versa). Yesterday we were in our own blazing sunshine."

With her dark hair pulled back into an elegant updo and her usual flawless makeup, we're sure Andrea looked stunning regardless of the weather.

READ: Andrea McLean gushes over husband Nick Feeney in sweet post