Rochelle Humes' peach dress is giving us that Friday feeling! The This Morning star wore her prettiest dress yet

Rochelle Humes rocked another incredible dress on Friday – and we think it's her prettiest one yet.

Highlighting her baby bump perfectly, Rochelle looked beautiful in a peach midi dress from Free People – and it's still in stock!

WATCH: Rochelle Humes reveals concerns for baby boy after 4D scan

Sharing a snap on Instagram before she presented This Morning with Ore Oduba, Rochelle wrote: "Well helllooooo Third Trimester #28weeks. About to go live on @thismorning See you there."

Boasting on-trend puffed sleeves with exaggerated button detail and pleating for added shape, Rochelle won rave reviews for her summery look. "You look so so gorgeous," wrote one stunned fan. Another added: "You look sooo pretty. Love this dress."

Ain't She A Beaut Midi Dress, £98, Free People

Aptly named 'Ain't She A Beaut', the £98 midi dress is also available in black and red and comes in sizes XS – XL.

Rochelle has been impressing her fans with her maternity style picks during her pregnancy thus far.

Rochelle Humes stuns fans in her gorgeous peach midi dress

Last week, she wore a gorgeous, simple white shirt dress, also boasting puffed sleeves and a fabric belt to cinch her in under the bust.

The Saturdays singer's look went down a storm with viewers. "Where is this dress from, you look gorgeous in it", one asked, while another shared, "You look absolutely beautiful".

We tracked down her outfit and good news – it's just £34.99 from Reserved! All sizes are currently still in stock so you better act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Olivia Linen Shirt Dress – White, £54.00, Boden

If you're on the hunt for a white shirt dress, Boden also does a lovely little number complete with circular buckle detailing at the waist. Reduced from £90.00 down to £54.00, it's a classic style that you can wear time and again!

