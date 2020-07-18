Rochelle Humes surprises fans in the most incredible dress – and she's glowing The pregnant Saturdays star looked gorgeous

Rochelle Humes joined Ore Oduba to host This Morning on Friday, filling in for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on their summer break. And it seems viewers couldn't take their eyes off her amazing summer dress!

The pregnant presenter, 31, donned a simple white shirt dress, coupled with super chic matching mules. Highlighting her baby bump as she posed with one hand cradling her stomach, Rochelle looked stunning in the elegant piece.

Rochelle announces surprising news on This Morning

She captioned the snap: "Back at my favourite wall for the first time since March..with 2 million followers (love you) and 27 weeks pregnant. About to go live on @thismorning see you there."

Boasting on-trend puffed sleeves and a fabric belt to cinch her in under the bust, The Saturdays singer's latest look went down a storm with viewers. "Where is this dress from, you look gorgeous in it", one asked, while another shared, "You look absolutely beautiful".

Shirt dress with puff sleeves, £34.99, Reserved

We've tracked down her outfit and good news – it's just £34.99 from Reserved! All sizes are currently still in stock so you better act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Olivia Linen Shirt Dress – White, £54.00, Boden

If you're on the hunt for a white shirt dress, Boden also does a lovely little number complete with circular buckle detailing at the waist. Reduced from £90.00 down to £54.00, it's a classic style that you can wear time and again!

Rochelle has been impressing her fans with her maternity style picks during her pregnancy thus far.

Rochelle joined Ore Obuba for Friday's edition of This Morning

Despite being in her third trimester, the mother-of-two – who raises daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina with JLS star Marvin Humes – has been wearing gorgeous mini dresses.

She's also been shunning maternity clothing in favour of loose silhouettes, meaning anyone can copy her looks!

