Laura Whitmore nailed summer dressing on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself wearing a show-stopping bright yellow dress.

But the Love Island host left fans shocked when she revealed that the sunny number wasn't from a high-end brand, it was actually vintage!

Laura wrote in her Instagram caption: "Morning! Vintage find @bowieandsinger," and her followers flocked to the comment section of her post to express their surprise.

"This is amazing," wrote one. "Wow, that's gorgeous!" added another, with a third adding: "So lovely."

The Irish presenter is known for her love of bright colours, and recently celebrated her third anniversary with fiancé Iain Stirling in a blistering pink dress.

Laura looked stunning in the dress

The gorgeous design was by Scamp & Dude and featured a tiered effect skirt, short puffed sleeves, and nipped-in waist, designed to flatter every shape.

Later on in the day, Laura changed into a utility-style jumpsuit with embroidered patchwork detailing to sip champagne as she enjoyed an alfresco meal with Iain in the park.

The couple met in 2016 but didn't start dating until July 2017, having reportedly been introduced by mutual friend Ore Oduba, who appeared on the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing with Laura in 2016; Ore went on to win the series with partner Joanne Clifton, with Laura and Giovanni Pernice finishing in ninth place.

She later opened up about the start of their romance during an appearance on the In The Duffle Bag podcast. "When we first met [Iain] didn't even hit on me, he was too nervous to hit on me! I think he was intimidated by me," she confided.

"I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out, so in the end, I had to ask him out. He used to send me random messages, DM me, and ask me about my dog. It took nine months but we go there, I was like, 'Let's just go for a drink,' I think I had to make the moves on him."

