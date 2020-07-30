Kylie Jenner's daring bodycon corset leaves fans with serious questions The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked amazing

Kylie Jenner was a vision on Wednesday when she posed up a storm alongside best friend Stassie in a gorgeous Skims bodysuit.

But while many fans were quick to let Kylie know how incredible she looked, more were left with one question on their lips: are you and Stassie twins?

The besties wore the exact same outfit, and had their long, brunette locks styled in an identical way – so it's easy to see why so many people thought they looked alike.

Kylie and Stassie looked like twins!

Comments such as: "Wait, who is who?", "Twins", "How do they look identical?" and "[Is it] just me or do they really look the same?" flooded the comment section of the makeup mogul's post.

Even big sister Kim Kardashian couldn't resist mentioning the similarities, writing: "Twins in Skims."

Kim's shapewear label has fast become iconic, with everyone from her famous sisters to Victoria Beckham raving about its inclusive and comfortable offerings.

The Skims website explains: "SKIMS is Kim’s answer to shapewear that actually works. Designed to smooth, enhance, lift and tone - each piece has a solution for everybody."

From midriff-sculpting bodysuits and bras to invisible, lifting biker shorts, each piece is specifically designed to be comfortable and flattering.

This certainly isn't the first time that Kylie has gushed about Kim's brand.

In fact, if her Instagram is anything to go buy, the star has been bulk-ordering Skims throughout the lockdown period, often posting photos of her home's drawers filled with the cosy underwear.

Kylie seems to be a particular fan of the Cosy Knit collection, made of "soft, stretchy boucle yarn".

Skims states that the fluffy line is the "ultimate loungewear set", and we can see why!

