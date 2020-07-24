Kylie Jenner shows off stunning water feature in her home The billionaire showed off her home on Instagram

It seems that Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi know how to stay cool in the hot California sunshine – by running through their home's stunning water feature!

MORE: Kylie Jenner’s bandana print dress is perfect for summer - and it's on sale

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a clip of two-year-old Stormi running through a beautiful set of water fountains, and it might be one of the chicest outdoor spaces we've ever seen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie showed off the pretty water feature on Instagram

The unique water feature boasts ten jets that shoot water out, which then trickles down on to sleek black marble slabs.

Gravel and lush green foliage surround the area, and in the foreground of Kylie's clip there appears to be crisp white outdoor furniture.

In May, the 22-year-old moved into a new £29million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The resort compound boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as an outdoor projection screen.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi adds incredible new feature to life-sized playhouse

Stormi loves spending time in the outdoor space

MORE: Kylie Jenner just shared the cutest photo of daughter Stormi yet - see her holiday hair

Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

Kylie's social media posts have offered a look around the house, and we're utterly obsessed with its extravagant features.

From the makeup mogul's Instagram, we've been able to make out that the gorgeous living room area has silver-coloured seating and a desk next to the door leading out to the pool, while the house also has its own bar area with a TV mounted on the wall behind, so Kylie and her friends can catch up on TV while enjoying a drink.

While Kylie's new home has a fully-equipped chef's kitchen, there are more cooking facilities in this room, which features a muted white and grey colour scheme, with grey sofas and a large piece of art hanging on the wall.

What's more, one of the bathrooms is so luxurious it could rival a spa, with a free-standing bathtub, a huge walk-in shower cubicle and a double sink area where she keeps her own Kylie Cosmetics products, of course.

What we'd give to spend a night there!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.