Kylie Jenner has been sharing glimpses inside her gorgeous new home in Holmby Hills since she moved in during the coronavirus lockdown, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed a new look at her daughter Stormi's amazing playhouse on Tuesday.

On her Instagram Stories, Kylie posted a photo of her two-year-old standing on the porch of her own two-story, life-sized house, which sits in their back garden. It already comes with both a front and back door, shutters over the windows, an upstairs balcony and a butterfly-shaped seat at the front, but the lucky little girl appeared to have redecorated!

WATCH: Kylie Jenner shows off gorgeous pool - but daughter Stormi isn't impressed!

When we saw Stormi's playhouse in April - at their former Hidden Hills home - the miniature mansion was side-on to the camera and didn't appear to have the same window plants that now hang at the front of the property. Tying in with the chic monochrome colour scheme, the modern, box-shaped plant pots are white and contain pretty matching flowers.

Stormi's incredible playhouse appears to have new flowers hanging outside for summer!

We can't help but wonder if the summer plants are the only new addition to the house - perhaps there is more inside? Previous videos revealed Stormi has filled the house with her own toys, including a miniature wooden bed and rocking cot for her dolls, and no doubt the impressive structure will continue to be a big hit with both Stormi and her cousins when they are able to visit during the summer.

Stormi's new plants may have been inspired by her mum's gorgeous garden, which features steps up to the front door, lined by lots of green shrubberies. Meanwhile, Father's Day saw Kylie transform the space with a large blue and white flower display lined up on the patio area, and a floral motif spelling out 'Daddy', which had been elevated on a stand.

