Christine Lampard's incredible outfit is giving us serious holiday vibes The Loose Women star looked so summery!

Christine Lampard was the epitome of chic when she presented Lorraine on Thursday, but watch out - her get-up was so summery it might inspire you to spontaneously book a sunny getaway!

The star paired a gorgeous pale blue shirt with a show-stopping, crisp white pair of Zara trousers, and the look had us thinking of nights on the French Rivera.

Sharing a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear, Christine wrote: "It’s almost the weekend! And a big thank you to #brianblessed for brightening up our morning and the personal Grampy Rabbit dedication too. Top from @andotherstories trousers from @zara."

Christine's look was so summery!

Needless to say, fans flocked to the comment section of the doting mum's post to gush about her lovely outfit.

"Absolutely gorgeous," wrote one. "Love the look," added a second, while a third commented: "Looking stunning."

Christine's belted trousers are called the High-waist Trousers with Belt, and are currently available in XS-L on Zara's website.

Perhaps best of all, the smart bottoms are easy on the purse strings, and priced at £29.99.

Christine is all about statement looks this week, and took to the Loose Women panel on Wednesday in an eye-popping yellow and lilac dress.

Christine's yellow and lilac dress was also gorgeous

The gorgeous belted frock boasted a V-neckline, pretty ruffled sleeves and a cinched-in waistline, plus a cheeky (yet subtle) thigh-split for added glamour.

Christine pulled her brunette hair back in a loose bun and kept her make-up simple and fresh, accessorising the look with a versatile pair of nude heels.

What's more, the exact same dress was worn by Heart radio host Amanda Holden just weeks earlier.

The colourful frock is certainly a summer hit!

