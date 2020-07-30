Ruth Langford's fans are obsessed with her flattering red dress The This Morning star's dress certainly popped

Ruth Langsford wore a beautiful Next dress to present This Morning on Wednesday, and fans thought the chic shirt style frock was absolutely gorgeous.

What's more, they couldn’t get over how slim the star looked in the Red Geo Print Midi Dress!

"Lovely, you look so slim in this style," wrote one fan beneath a video of Ruth giving her followers a twirl. "Absolutely beautiful @ruthlangsford you are so slim," added another.

Many more simply gushed over the Next number, leaving sweet comments such as: "Wow, love the dress" and "Love the dress and it really suits you."

Another of Ruth's fans was delighted to see the doting mum in a high street style, and praised the presenter for avoiding high-end looks that not all of her fans may be able to afford.

"Lovely the way you wear high street and not just the most expensive shops you always look lovely too," they wrote.

Alongside the video, Ruth wrote: "Another dress on @thismorning today. Shirt dress from @nextofficial Nude suede court shoes @topshop."

Red Geo Print Midi Dress, £46, Next

It's not the first time Ruth has wowed with her dress choices this week.

On Tuesday, she floored fans again in a pretty M&S dress, the same style that had previously been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge!

Ruth wore the same floral dress on air that Kate wore last month when she led an online assembly for the Oak National Academy.

Fans were quick to pick up on the fact that Ruth and Kate were accidentally twinning, with one writing on Instagram: "Looks lovely, I think the Duchess of Cambridge wore this dress too!"

Sharing a video of herself in the beautiful frock earlier in the week, Ruth wrote: "Today’s dress on @thismorning is from @marksandspencer (I added the white belt) Nude, suede court shoes from @topshop."

