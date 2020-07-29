Christine Lampard just copied Amanda Holden in a stunning pastel dress – and we can see why Both ladies looked incredible in French Connection

When Amanda Holden wore a beautiful French Connection dress earlier this month, she had fans rushing to copy her summer look… and it turns out Christine Lampard is one of them!

STEAL HER STYLE Christine floors fans in a bargain £15 M&S top

On Wednesday morning, Christine hosted Lorraine in the very same lilac and yellow printed number – and looked just as incredible as Amanda had.

Christine looked lovely in her French Connection frock

The gorgeous belted frock boasted a V-neckline, pretty ruffled sleeves and a cinched-in waistline, plus a cheeky (yet subtle) thigh-split for added glamour.

GOOD NEWS Michelle Keegan's summer fashion range is here

Christine looked positively radiant in the silky little number as she posed behind the scenes at Lorraine, prompting fans to chime in with cries of "I love your dress" and "gorgeous".

Loading the player...

WATCH NOW: Christine shares a glimpse at her sleek monochrome lounge

She pulled her brunette hair back in a loose bun and kept her make-up simple and fresh, accessorising the look with a versatile pair of nude heels.

SNEAK PEEK A video tour of the incredible Loose Women walk-in wardrobe

Amanda, meanwhile, had worn the pretty dress just two weeks ago for her Heart Breakfast radio show, turning heads as she strutted down the street.

Islanna Midi Dress in Soft Violet, £120.00, French Connection

BUY NOW

If like Christine, you're keen to emulate Amanda's killer style, we recommend acting fast as the gorgeous 'Islanna' midi is sold out in most sizes. Hurry!

Christine, who raises daughter Patricia with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, is filling in for Lorraine Kelly for the summer and has been wowing ITV viewers with her elegant wardrobe staples with a little help from stylist Sophie Kirkwood.

BGT judge Amanda first wore the dress two weeks ago

The Northern Irish beauty modelled another incredible look on Monday – a Rixo midi dress in a subtle red and white print.

With its pointed collar and button-up front, the classic shirt dress is a style loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Sussex, so we'd recommend putting the frock in your basket before it sells out.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.