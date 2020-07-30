Louise Redknapp just wore the most amazing bright pink shoes - and fans can't get enough The star's loafers were the definition of show-stopping

Louise Redknapp's collection with Roxanne First is almost upon us!

MORE: Louise Redknapp delights fans as youngest son Beau joins her in sweet dance video

The former Strictly star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news, and while fans were delighted to hear that they would soon be able to get their hands on Louise's chic jewellery collection, they were more obsessed with the star's eye-popping pink loafers!

Fans were obsessed with Louise's shoes

Sharing a series of close up shots of the anklets and bracelets that she's been working hard on, Louise wrote: "Not long to go... my collaboration with @roxannefirst launching very soon!"

Followers flocked to the comment section to gush over the 45-year-old's footwear, which appears to be Gucci.

"Love those shoes!" wrote one, with another adding: "Those shoes are amazing!"

As for Louise's Roxanne First collaboration, the pieces that we've so far had a glimpse of look beautiful, but we're particularly obsessed with the slinky, gold chain anklet Louise can be seen wearing in her post.

The fashionista is known for her on-point statement dressing, and earlier in the month looked gorgeous when she made an unexpected – but very stylish – fashion paring.

MORE: Louise Redknapp's totally unexpected fashion statement might be her best yet

Louise's unexpected shirt and tracksuit pairing was so chic

MORE: Louise Redknapp reveals one-of-a-kind dining area in her garden

Posing in the spacious living room of her gorgeous abode, the singer wore a pair of tracksuit bottoms paired with an oversized men's shirt, and the look was runway ready.

Needless to say, Louise looked super cool in her dressed down ensemble, wearing her Cos shirt unbuttoned and loosely tucked into the waistband of her trousers to show off her amazing abs.

Proving the surprising look works for every occasion, she also dressed up her blue joggers with a pair of heels and a cool clutch.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.