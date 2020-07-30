Charley Webb revealed she is reminiscing about past holidays after she shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories – and she has a very toned bikini body!

The Emmerdale actress – who plays Debbie Dingle – posed for a selfie dressed in a black scalloped bikini with a matching cover-up. "Take me back," Charley simply captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken in the bedroom of her holiday accommodation.

The Emmerdale actress showed off her toned bikini body in a throwback photo

It featured yellow walls, wooden furniture and orange slate tiles, all of which are traditional interiors in hot European countries. Following the coronavirus lockdown, we're sure Charley isn't the only one dreaming about jetting off on a hot international holiday!

Although the 32-year-old didn't divulge where she got her bikini from, it's likely a past season buy so won't be available to shop anymore. However, the classic black scalloped style remains popular, so fans can pick up similar versions from ASOS and Revolve.

Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden are parents to three boys: Buster, 10, and Bowie, four, and Ace who recently turned two. Over the weekend, the family celebrated the occasion by throwing him a birthday party which featured some very impressive snacks.

Instead of a traditional birthday cake, Charley revealed her youngest son enjoyed a selection of personalised square biscuits. "Thank you @crumbsssss for Ace's birthday biscuits," Charley captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed off the neutral cream, yellow and grey iced snacks featuring giraffes and Ace's name across them.

The family have been isolating at their home in Yorkshire over the past few months, and have been staying entertained by going for walks in their local woods. But as the UK weather warms up, we imagine Charley will be wanting to dig out her old bikinis for some sunbathing in the garden, just as other celebrities such as Elizabeth Hurley, Amanda Holden and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly have done recently.

