Gwenyth Paltrow twins with daughter Apple in rare family photo

Gwenyth Paltrow just posted the sweetest snap with her daughter Apple Martin, and we can't believe how similar they look! Donning a polka dot co-ord for a Goop fashion shoot, the mum-of-two modelled a navy skirt and crop top, meanwhile, her lookalike daughter Apple sported a white bandeau-style midi. Pictured alongside them, Gwenyth's mum, actress Blythe Danner posed in a Fuschia tunic. Captioning the rare family photo with several heart emojis, Gwenyth's 7.1million Instagram followers were clearly delighted to see the trio together. Hollywood A-lister Goldie Hawn commented, "Gorgeous," meanwhile supermodel Naomi Campbell replied: "Beautiful, three generations."

Gwenyth posed with her daughter Apple Martin and mum, Blythe Danner

Gwenyth paired the brand's Devin crop top (£280) with the Danielson A-line skirt (£400). As for Apple, the teen was pictured wearing the Zera tiered dress (£550) while her grandmother, Blythe, looked effortlessly sophisticated in the Mendoza shirtdress (£550).

Gwenyth shares her two children, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and while the Avengers actress keeps her children out of the spotlight, she often talks about her close relationships with them. Back in May Gwenyth posted three incredible new photographs of her teenage daughter to wish her a happy birthday, which she captioned:

"I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mom."

The trio came together to try out the newest GOOPGENES products

"I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

Referencing lockdown, she added: "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

