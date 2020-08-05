Victoria Beckham divides fans with throwback picture of Harper Harper looked so sweet in a silk midi dress

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share two sweet pictures of daughter Harper Beckham backstage at her London Fashion Week show in February.

The pre-coronavirus snaps show the youngest Beckham, eight, posing backstage with seamstress Ruta before taking pride of place on the FROW at Victoria's Autumn Winter 2020 show alongside Romeo, Cruz and doting dad David Beckham.

The little girl looks absolutely adorable in the throwback images, originally shared in February, celebrating the first time she had worn one of her mother's womenswear designs. How cute!

However, Victoria has now divulged some additional, previously unknown information with her fans – revealing Harper chose the beautiful silk dress because it's her favourite print out of her mum's collection.

"Harper’s favourite print this season! My mini me and Ruta (who made her dress) at her final fitting before the #VBAW20 show x vb", Victoria wrote in the accompanying caption.

Harper posed backstage at Victoria's LFW show back in February

Fans were left divided by the post, with some saying they loved the dress, but didn't think it was suited to someone so young. "Is this a dress for a child?", one fan wrote. "Bit frumpy for a child", another commented.

They weren't prepared for the backlash they were about to receive, however!

Defending Victoria's choice to dress Harper in the garment, one loyal fan replied: "I think it looks beautiful and age-appropriate on her. In fact, having now seen it on her, I think it suits her age better than a grown woman!"

Victoria revealed the dress is Harper's favourite piece

"Beautiful Harper and beautiful dress", a third follower commented, while another enthused, "an amazing dress". We totally agree

One thing's for sure, we're adding the stunning 'Mock-neck Pleated Midi Dress in Floral Print' to our wishlist!

The prim silhouette is offset by a bold, 70s inspired print - we love it just as much as Harper does. Victoria suggests pairing it with a pair of green leather boots. Is it autumn yet?

Mock-neck Pleated Midi Dress in Floral Print, £1,590, Victoria Beckham

