Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Chris Martin in an incredibly honest essay printed in the September issue of British Vogue. The Shakespeare in Love actress was married to the Coldplay frontman from 2003 until 2016, and admitted that they "never fully settled into being a couple" during their time together. She wrote: "We were close, though we never had fully settled into being a couple. We just didn't quite fit together. There was always a bit of unease and unrest." Gwyneth went on to write that their children united them: "But man, did we love our children."

The star continued: "We laughed at the same things, shared a funny bones humour, impressions, utter silliness. We were moved by the same qualities in music: "beautiful chords, innovation, harmonies. Peter Gabriel, Chopin, Sigur Rós – though I listened for pleasure and he like he was studying for an exam."

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her split from Chris Martin

The doting mum also revealed that both she and Chris tried everything to stay together as they didn't want to hurt their children, Apple, 16, and Moses, 15.

"We desperately didn't want to hurt our children. We didn't want to lose our family," she wrote.

"The questions were both philosophical and tactical, seemed unfathomable, who sleeps where, how does bath time work, who do we say to the kids?

"I bent myself into every imaginable shape to avoid answering them. But one day, despite all our efforts, I found that I was not at a fork in the road. I was well down a path.

"Almost without realising it, we had diverged. We'd never find ourselves together in that way again."

Gwyneth – who famously referred to her divorce as a 'conscious uncoupling' – opened up about the term in the essay. "I had never heard of the phrase 'conscious uncoupling. Frankly, the term sounded a bit full of itself, painfully progressive and hard to swallow," she said.

Chris Martin with son Moses and Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuk

"It was an idea introduced to us by our therapist, the man who helped up architect our new future. I was intrigued, less by the phrase, but by the sentiment.

"Was there a world where we could break up and not lose everything? Could we be a family, even though we were not a couple?"

Gwyneth has since married producer Brad Falchuk, and has been isolating with him and the children at her home in Brentwood during lockdown.

Chris, meanwhile, is in a relationship with Dakota Johnson, and lives close to his ex-wife so that the children can see both parents easily.

