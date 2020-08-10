Maya Jama's incredible bikini is giving us serious Versace vibes – at a fraction of the price Maya Jama's poolside look is seriously glam

After Maya Jama's age-defying mum floored fans with a recent bikini snap, the presenter has proved that good genes definitely run in the family.

Maya took to her Instagram account on Monday to share one of her own favourite throwback poolside looks – and it's giving us total Versace vibes.

Maya looked incredible in her printed bikini and cover-up

The former Radio 1 presenter showed off her incredible figure in a swirl print triangle top and matching bikini bottoms from PrettyLittleThing.

The killer holiday look was completed with a matching cover-up, and the sheer number looked far more expensive than it really is.

Maya, who has collaborated with PrettyLittleThing in the past, is a big fan of the affordable fashion brand. And who can blame her when the look is so purse-friendly?

Black Acid Print Bikini, £8, PrettyLittleThing

The 25-year-old star's bikini top is just £8 in the sale and the briefs are a bargain £6. That's just £14 for the whole set - and your beach style sorted from day to night.

This isn't the first time Maya has made serious waves with her summer style. The beauty's Instagram followers did a collective jaw drop when she shared a smoking hot photo of her previous holiday outfit – and we can 100 per cent see why!

Maya was pictured in a figure-hugging lime green mini dress from The 'Lime Green Racer Sequin Mini Dress' features a keyhole back, daring leg split and is currently reduced from £35 to just £26 and is still available in a size 12 upwards. Hurry!

