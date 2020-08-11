Mrs Hinch's beautiful floral dress might be her best bargain buy yet The cleaning guru is a savvy online shopper

Mrs Hinch has done it again – she's found an online fashion bargain everyone will want to snap up. The Instagram cleaning guru, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, showed off her latest Boohoo purchase on Monday night, promptly selling out the dress in black.

Stacey Solomon's BFF took to her Instagram Stories to show off the pretty dress, revealing she loves how quirky the skirt is. "It's actually shorter on one side", she told her fans as she smoothed down the material.

Mrs Hinch, who is known for her savvy hacks and home tips, explained that she had found a better purpose for the matching belt. She revealed: "I put the belt in my hair… as always!". Genius.

Fear not, the 30-year-old social media star's stylish pick is still available in light blue – and it's just £16 in the sale.

The 'High Neck Ruffle Floral Midi Dress' boasts a halterneck neckline and a flattering, asymmetric skirt with ruffle detailing. The gorgeous number will look perfect with sandals or dressed up with heels for the evening.

High Neck Ruffle Floral Midi Dress, £16, Boohoo

Mrs Hinch – who raises son Ronnie, one, with husband Jamie Hinch – is no stranger to a cheap and cheerful fashion purchase.

Just last month, she rocked an £18 dress from Missguided and previously unearthed the perfect strapless number on Amazon – for just £8.

Mrs Hinch found a novel use for the fabric belt

Mrs Hinch revealed she loves the comfortable design so much that she owns multiple colours - and we don't blame her! She revealed her hues of choice - mocha, grey and black - and praised the simple design, reassuring fans the dresses are "not see-through at all."

She continued: "I've bought three so far and I've been living in them during lockdown." Comfort is definitely key!

