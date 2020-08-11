Louise Redknapp sent fans into meltdown on Monday – and it's easy to see why.

The singer took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a chic bikini beneath an oversized shirt, and the star's followers could barely contain themselves.

"My summer essentials," the former Strictly star wrote beneath her picture.

Needless to say, it wasn't long before fans flocked to the comment section to gush over Louise's look.

"Stunning Lou," wrote one. "This bikini is gorgeous you look amazing Lou," added another, with a third commenting: "Absolutely stunning babe."

Louise shared the stunning photo on Instagram

We absolutely love Louise's effortless shirt and bikini combo, and on her blog, Lou Loves by Louise, the doting mum explained the thinking between her stylish pairing.

"For me daytime holiday outfits are the most important – I only really feel comfortable in bikinis if I have something cool to wear over them," she wrote.

"Be that an oversized linen shirt, which never dates and is also an investment that you will use time and time again… they will never go out of fashion."

Louise also revealed that her Two-tone Seersucker Bandeau Bikini was by Hunza G, writing: "My Hunza G bikinis are amongst some of my comfiest bikini’s and as they are all one size – they really do deliver on a one size fits all (and coming from me who has a bigger bust – that’s super important!)."

The Two-tone Seersucker Bandeau Bikini is a super chic choice whatever your body shape, and claims to "fit nearly every figure".

What's more, the swimsuit is free from wires, so is going to feel like you're lying by the pool with nothing on!

"It's free from hardware, so will feel comfortable whether you're lying on a beach towel or poolside lounger," the piece's Net-a-Porter description explains.

