How Nicola Peltz is following in her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's (very stylish) footsteps Nicola is a fan of the Spice Girls star's style

We wish our mothers-in-law were as generous as Victoria Beckham! The fashion designer has made Brooklyn Beckham's new fiancée – and now rumoured wife – Nicola Peltz feel welcome thanks to a very special gift.

STEAL HER STYLE: Cat Deeley looks angelic in dreamy white dress

Yep, Victoria has been dressing Nicola almost exclusively in her own fashion label since the couple got engaged! She is one VERY lucky girl.

Nicola has been dressing almost exclusively in Victoria's clothing

The Bates Motel actress took to her Instagram account on Monday night – just after Victoria seemingly confirmed the young couple were now Mr and Mrs – to express her gratitude.

ROYAL GLAMOUR: We've found Queen Letizia's look for less

Wearing a gorgeous purple floral dress from the former Spice Girls singer's popular brand, American beauty Nicola looked delighted as she showed off the garment in all its glory.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and Nicola let loose on the dancefloor

Proving she's already an established part of brand Beckham, Nicola enthused: "Thank you for letting me wear your clothes every day. I love you @victoriabeckham."

HOLIDAY-READY: Maya Jama's bikini is giving us serious Versace vibes

If you're thinking the pretty frock looks familiar, that's because Victoria was modelling the stunning Autumn/Winter 2020 piece herself the other day.

"The perfect summer dress (especially when it matches your bike) from my #VBPAW20 collection x vb," Victoria previously said of the luxurious dress.

Floral Midi Dress, £1,390, Victoria Beckham

SHOP NOW

Made out of 100 per cent silk, Victoria describes the £1,390 long-sleeved dress as featuring a "bohemian wallpaper floral print" with a "body-skimming fit" on her website.

BEACH TIME: Louise Redknapp's perfect bikini claims to flatter every figure

Meanwhile, Victoria also shared another snap herself of Brooklyn and Nicola cosying up – wearing yet another of her designs.

"The sweetest couple at sunset @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress!", Victoria captioned the image.

Brooklyn's mum posted another picture of Nicola in one of her dresses

If we pray hard enough, will Victoria send us her clothes too?

The Beckhams have been enjoying an extended summer break in idyllic Puglia, Italy. It's thought the family – including dad David Beckham, daughter Harper and sons Romeo and Cruz - are staying at a luxury farmhouse in Borgo Egnazia.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.