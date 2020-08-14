Fans are obsessed with Ruth Langsford's chic new look The This Morning star looked gorgeous

We're not sure we've ever seen Ruth Langsford in all black before, but that all changed on Thursday when the This Morning star modelled her brand new jumpsuit collection.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's sunshine yellow dress causes a serious stir

Sharing a series of videos of herself in her new 'Jersey Knit Shirt Jumpsuit', Ruth looked every inch the supermodel as she strutted up and down the QVC studio in her chic all-in-one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares exciting fashion news

"Thank you if you’ve already ordered my new jumpsuit which will be Today’s Special Value on @qvcuk tomorrow night! It’s still available to pre-order on the @qvcuk website....see link in my bio. SWIPE LEFT to see all colour options," the 60-year-old captioned her post.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's new QVC piece is our favourite yet

Ruth looked flawless

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing Curse: the couples that met, survived and split in the ballroom

Fans were left obsessed with the presenter's sophisticated look, and flocked to the comment section of her post to say so.

"Love the black, really suits you Ruth," one gushed, with another adding: "Love you in a little jumpsuit! Looks fab!"

What's more, on Tuesday, Ruth paid a visit to her hairdresser for some "summer highlights".

Ruth Langsford Jersey Knit Shirt Jumpsuit, was £72, now £53.98, QVC

Posting a clip of herself to her Instagram Stories, sitting under a heater with foils in her hair and wearing a face mask, Ruth simply wrote: "Cooking! A few summer highlights."

It's no wonder, then, that so many of Ruth's fans were quick to reply to her jumpsuit post letting her know just how much they loved her new 'do.

"Love your hair like that," one follower noted. "Loving your hair makes you look younger," another sweetly added.

As for Ruth's jumpsuit, the stylish piece is part of her exclusive clothing range at QVC and comes in five chic colours and prints.

The chic all-in-one is sure to be an AW staple, and features a synched waist and collar detailing, plus falls just below the ankle – so will look killer whether paired with heels or trainers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.