Aisha Nozari
Ruth Langsford has launched a brand new piece of clothing, and we're in love
Ruth Langsford has released a brand new QVC piece – and it might be our favourite yet!
The This Morning star is today launching a stylish jumpsuit as part of her exclusive clothing range at QVC, and for a short time only the outfit – which is available in five chic colours and prints – is discounted by 25%.
But you'll want to be quick – said discount only lasts for the next four days!
The piece, which normally retails for £72, ends up being just £52 after the discount is applied – which is a total steal in our books.
Ruth's jumpsuit comes in a variety of shades
The chic all-in-one is sure to be an AW staple, and features a synched waist and collar detailing, plus falls just below the ankle – so will look killer whether paired with heels or trainers.
We've already picked our two favourite colours – a show-stopping leopard print for when we're looking to make a statement, and a soft beige colour for a big day of meetings.
Ruth Langsford Jersey Knit Shirt Jumpsuit, £53.98, QVC
Since her first collaboration with QVC, Ruth’s designs have been incredibly popular with shoppers, with her fan-favourite denim jacket having sold out over three times, with over 14,000 pieces bought to date.
And just last month, the veteran presenter launched another popular piece – her faux leather jacket - in brand new shades, leaving fans delighted.
Now available in colours from a soft beige 'Stone' tone to a deep 'Conker', at this rate, our entire autumn wardrobe is going to be full of Ruth's designs.
After sharing a photo of herself in one of the new hues, doting mum Ruth was inundated with positive comments.
"Love the jacket," wrote one. "This jacket is stunning," added another, with a third gushing: "Gorgeous jacket."
We second that!
