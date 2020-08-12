Ruth Langsford's new QVC piece is our favourite yet The This Morning star has an eye for detail!

Ruth Langsford has released a brand new QVC piece – and it might be our favourite yet!

MORE: Ruth Langsford undergoes another hair transformation

The This Morning star is today launching a stylish jumpsuit as part of her exclusive clothing range at QVC, and for a short time only the outfit – which is available in five chic colours and prints – is discounted by 25%.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth shares her impressive hair hack

But you'll want to be quick – said discount only lasts for the next four days!

The piece, which normally retails for £72, ends up being just £52 after the discount is applied – which is a total steal in our books.

MORE: Ruth Langsford just broke the internet in a £7 Marks and Spencer skirt

Ruth's jumpsuit comes in a variety of shades

MORE: Ruth Langsford swears by this simple hair hack to get herself TV ready

The chic all-in-one is sure to be an AW staple, and features a synched waist and collar detailing, plus falls just below the ankle – so will look killer whether paired with heels or trainers.

We've already picked our two favourite colours – a show-stopping leopard print for when we're looking to make a statement, and a soft beige colour for a big day of meetings.

Ruth Langsford Jersey Knit Shirt Jumpsuit, £53.98, QVC

Since her first collaboration with QVC, Ruth’s designs have been incredibly popular with shoppers, with her fan-favourite denim jacket having sold out over three times, with over 14,000 pieces bought to date.

And just last month, the veteran presenter launched another popular piece – her faux leather jacket - in brand new shades, leaving fans delighted.

Now available in colours from a soft beige 'Stone' tone to a deep 'Conker', at this rate, our entire autumn wardrobe is going to be full of Ruth's designs.

After sharing a photo of herself in one of the new hues, doting mum Ruth was inundated with positive comments.

"Love the jacket," wrote one. "This jacket is stunning," added another, with a third gushing: "Gorgeous jacket."

We second that!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.