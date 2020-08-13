Ruth Langsford's sunshine yellow dress causes a serious stir The This Morning star was glowing

Ruth Langsford caused a stir on Thursday when she donned a beautiful, sunshine yellow midi dress by QUIZ to present This Morning.

"Summer Florals....today’s dress on @thismorning from @quizclothing Blush, nude court shoes from @kurtgeiger #thursday #studiostyle #whatiwore #ootd #fashion #quizclothing #kurtgeiger #thismorning," Ruth wrote on social media.

The show-stopping frock was peppered with pretty pink flowers, and fans could barely contain themselves when Ruth posted a clip of herself in the piece on Instagram.

We can certainly see why – we're not sure we've ever seen such a brilliant shade of yellow!

Ruth's dress was stunning

"Beautiful dress, I like nice floaty dresses. Gorgeous as ever," one fan gushed, with a second adding: "Brightening up our morning." A third sweetly wrote: "Yet another gorgeous colourful dress that really suits you Ruth. You look absolutely beautiful."

Ruth's chiffon dress costs £33.29.

Yellow Floral Chiffon Midi Dress, £33.29, Quiz

It's not the first time this week that the presenter has floored fans with her incredible sense of style.

On Tuesday, the doting mum donned a chic camel pencil skirt from M&S, which she paired with a crisp white shirt.

Best of all, Ruth's skirt can be yours for just £7!

Ever the fashionista, Ruth added a stylish twist to her daytime look, accessorising with a leopard print belt from New Look and matching court shoes from Dune.

Tagging her outfit details, she wrote: "Skirt & shirt combo today.... Camel skirt @marksandspencer White shirt @tmlewin Leopard Print court shoes @dune_london. Animal print belt @newlook @thismorning."

