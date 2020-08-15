We can't get over the outfit Amanda Holden wore to go on a run The Britain's Got Talent star looked gorgeous

Amanda Holden is currently holidaying with her family, and on Friday, decided to go for a run in the sunshine (how's that for dedication?).

But the Britain's Got Talent star's look was by far one of the most glamourous exercise outfits we've ever seen - we certainly wished we looked like Amanda when we were working up a sweat!

WATCH: Amanda Holden takes part in Challenge Accepted movement

Donning a black tank, a pair of rose gold Beats headphones and some pretty gold Ray-Ban aviators, Amanda nailed her boho-chic look.

The star had her hair swept back into a ponytail, and accessorised with two sweet gold chains, one of which appeared to be adorned with star charms.

Amanda looked incredible

It's not the first time Amanda has dropped jaws this week with her holiday wardrobe.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-two stepped out overseas in a stunning blue sculpted dress that looked like a work of art.

Taking holiday dressing to a whole new level, Amanda slipped into the mini dress for an evening stroll with her daughter Lexi.

Sharing a photo of herself and Lexi chatting in front of a beautiful sunset, the doting mum's thigh-grazing, light blue dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette and off the shoulder, rippled sleeves.

The gorgeous piece wouldn’t look out of place on a red carpet, and we're not sure we've ever seen such a glamorous holiday look!

Fans flocked to the comment section of the star's post to let her know just how incredible she looked.

"Gorgeous," wrote one. "Beautiful," added another, with a third gushing: "Beautiful photo, nice dress Amanda."

The Heart FM presenter has been enjoying a summer break in both the UK and Europe. As post-lockdown travel restrictions were eased, Amanda and her family, including husband Chris Hughes, jetted over to France where they met up with Piers Morgan.

