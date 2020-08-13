﻿
amanda-holden-smiling-

Amanda Holden's sculpted holiday dress is a work of art

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked radiant

Aisha Nozari

Amanda Holden took holiday dressing to a whole new level on Wednesday, when she donned a beautiful sculpted mini dress for an evening stroll with her daughter Lexi.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks like a bride in new holiday photo

Sharing a photo of herself and Lexi chatting in front of a beautiful sunset, the Britain's Got Talent judge's thigh-grazing, light blue dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette and off the shoulder, rippled sleeves.

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: Amanda Holden takes part in Challenge Accepted movement

The gorgeous piece wouldn’t look out of place on a red carpet, and we're not sure we've ever seen such a glamorous holiday look!

Fans flocked to the comment section of the star's post to let her know just how incredible she looked.

MORE: Amanda Holden gives update on Simon Cowell's health following bike accident

amanda-and-lexi-

Amanda's dress was stunning 

MORE: Celebrity parents twinning with their kids! Adorable pictures of Rachel Riley, Amanda Holden and more

"Gorgeous," wrote one. "Beautiful," added another, with a third gushing: "Beautiful photo, nice dress Amanda."

While Amanda didn't share the name of her dress' designer, Tophop's "Ruffle Sleeve Horn Button Mini Dress" looks almost identical!

topshop-blue-dress-

Ruffle Sleeve Horn Button Mini Dress, £25, Topshop

BUY NOW

The 49-year-old is currently soaking up the sun with her two girls, Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie, and it isn't the first time this week that Amanda has floored fans.

On Tuesday, she uploaded a photo of herself sitting on a set of outdoor steps with her daughters, and Amanda looked like a bride in a floaty white dress and floral headband!

Once again, fans were quick to leave sweet comments.

"Mum and her daughters or 3 sisters.... I don't even know anymore! Love you Queen," one follower commented on the sweet family photo, while another remarked on the striking similarity between the trio: "They look just like you! Gorgeous xxx."

The Heart FM presenter has been enjoying a summer break in both the UK and Europe. As post-lockdown travel restrictions were eased, Amanda and her family, including husband Chris Hughes, jetted over to France where they met up with Piers Morgan. 

A few days later, they all headed on a staycation, which they timed perfectly with the British heatwave.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news