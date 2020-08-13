Amanda Holden's sculpted holiday dress is a work of art The Britain's Got Talent judge looked radiant

Amanda Holden took holiday dressing to a whole new level on Wednesday, when she donned a beautiful sculpted mini dress for an evening stroll with her daughter Lexi.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks like a bride in new holiday photo

Sharing a photo of herself and Lexi chatting in front of a beautiful sunset, the Britain's Got Talent judge's thigh-grazing, light blue dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette and off the shoulder, rippled sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden takes part in Challenge Accepted movement

The gorgeous piece wouldn’t look out of place on a red carpet, and we're not sure we've ever seen such a glamorous holiday look!

Fans flocked to the comment section of the star's post to let her know just how incredible she looked.

MORE: Amanda Holden gives update on Simon Cowell's health following bike accident

Amanda's dress was stunning

MORE: Celebrity parents twinning with their kids! Adorable pictures of Rachel Riley, Amanda Holden and more

"Gorgeous," wrote one. "Beautiful," added another, with a third gushing: "Beautiful photo, nice dress Amanda."

While Amanda didn't share the name of her dress' designer, Tophop's "Ruffle Sleeve Horn Button Mini Dress" looks almost identical!

Ruffle Sleeve Horn Button Mini Dress, £25, Topshop

BUY NOW

The 49-year-old is currently soaking up the sun with her two girls, Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie, and it isn't the first time this week that Amanda has floored fans.

On Tuesday, she uploaded a photo of herself sitting on a set of outdoor steps with her daughters, and Amanda looked like a bride in a floaty white dress and floral headband!

Once again, fans were quick to leave sweet comments.

"Mum and her daughters or 3 sisters.... I don't even know anymore! Love you Queen," one follower commented on the sweet family photo, while another remarked on the striking similarity between the trio: "They look just like you! Gorgeous xxx."

The Heart FM presenter has been enjoying a summer break in both the UK and Europe. As post-lockdown travel restrictions were eased, Amanda and her family, including husband Chris Hughes, jetted over to France where they met up with Piers Morgan.

A few days later, they all headed on a staycation, which they timed perfectly with the British heatwave.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.