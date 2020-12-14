Amanda Holden gives update on Simon Cowell's health following bike accident The America's Got Talent judge broke his back in August

Amanda Holden has opened up about Simon Cowell's progress following his bike accident in August.

The music mogul has been resting at home in Malibu after breaking his back, but over the past few months he has slowly been getting better, and has been pictured on several occasions on his feet.

On Monday's episode of Loose Women, Amanda told the panel that her friend was "feeling on top of the world" and "was looking fantastic."

VIDEO: Amanda Holden makes surprising confession about Simon Cowell

She also revealed that Simon would be making a return to Britain's Got Talent in the new year.

"He is, Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well," she said.

Amanda Holden has given a new update on Simon Cowell

"So he'll be back for the new season which we're filming in January, I can't wait for that."

Simon has been looked after by his partner Lauren Silverman and his little boy Eric during his recovery, and was recently spotted walking around Malibu with them unaided.

Simon is feeling better than ever following his accident

The star was also pictured at the dentist, getting a new set of veneers, and by the looks of it, Simon was incredibly pleased with his new smile.

Back in October, meanwhile, the AGT judge was captured on camera at his low-key birthday party in October, which was attended by Terri Seymour and her daughter Coco.

Simon and Lauren Silverman with their son Eric

Simon looked smart dressed in a suit as he sat at a table while being presented with a show-stopping birthday cake.

The doting dad is renowned for his strong work ethic but was forced to take a back seat from his judging duties to recover.

Simon will return to BGT in the new year

As a result, he was absent from both the AGT and BGT finals. After the accident Simon reassured his fans that he was doing okay.

"Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted.

