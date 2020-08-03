Amanda Holden adorably twins with daughter Hollie in new holiday photo The Heart Radio star has passed on her fashion sense...

Amanda Holden's social media has been flooded with stunning holiday photos of her two daughters Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight, over the past few days. And judging by her latest family snap, it appears the Britain's Got Talent judge has passed her fashion sense on to her girls!

READ: Amanda Holden's latest holiday photo brings fans to tears

Sitting on a brick wall during their seaside staycation, the trio all sported relaxed (and cleverly colour-coordinated) outfits. Amanda was wearing a 1950's-inspired red, white and blue baseball T-shirt from Joanie Clothing, which was emblazoned with the words 'Beauty School Dropout' across the front.

The Heart Radio star colour-coordinated her holiday outfit with her two daughters

She paired the £28 tee with denim shorts and a red jumper tied around her waist in case she got cold - an outfit which happened to match Hollie's white T-shirt and red Zara skirt perfectly!

Baseball T-shirt, £28, Joanie Clothing

Costing £16.99, the pretty skirt featured a white floral design and an elastic waistband. It is suitable for ages 6-14, but several sizes have already begun to sell out. Hollie finished off her look with matching aviator sunglasses like her famous mum, and a grey jumper that looked very similar to the one Lexi was wearing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden plays hilarious game with two daughters

"Mandy’s #Angels [photo] by #mylub @joanieclothing," Amanda wrote in the caption, and it wasn't long before fans pointed out the family resemblance - especially since Hollie was sitting in the exact same pose as Amanda. One commented: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree what a beautiful pic of you and your girls Mandy," and a second added: "TWINS." A third also wrote: "Awh love how Hollie is copying you!"

Amanda showed off her pretty outfit from Melissa Odabash

Although the photo didn't give fans a close-up look at her shorts, it's possible the mother-of-two had chosen to re-wear her tiny lace-up ones from Melissa Odabash. Over the weekend, Amanda posed for a photo next to the sea in the £180 'Alexi' shorts, which she teamed with a blue striped crop top from the same designer. Whether it's relaxed tees, cute shorts or even matching family outfits, keep the summer fashion inspiration coming, Amanda!

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns fans in unusual bikini

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.