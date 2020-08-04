Amanda Holden stuns in gorgeous red bikini during UK beach break – and we've spotted it in the sale Amanda and her family are enjoying another holiday

We're not jealous of Amanda Holden at all – not at all! The star is enjoying another sunny break with her husband and two daughters, and on Monday evening she shared a beautiful bikini snap from her mystery UK beach location. Looking like a Bond Girl as she strolled from the sea, she wowed in her red string bikini from her favourite summer brand Melissa Odabash – and even better, we've tracked the exact style down in the sale.

Amanda wowed in her red bikini

The tomato red two-piece is currently available to shop on The Outnet at 52 per cent off! Both the bikini briefs and the triangle top have been reduced from £99 down to £47 – coming in at £94 for the set.

Amanda simply captioned her snap: "#greatbritishstaycation." The Britain's Got Talent judge has been sharing plenty of updates from her UK stay, which she timed perfectly with the British heatwave. And on Friday, she revealed she had been loving swimming in the sea, despite its temperature.

Miami ring-embellished triangle bikini top and bottoms, £47 each, The Outnet

In another swimwear snap, she wrote: "The sea is a bone chiller but we still swam. #fishandchips supper - can’t beat a holiday in #greatbritain (when the sun shines) #familytime."

No doubt Amanda's summer suitcase is packed with Melissa Odabash pieces – she also owns a long-sleeve swimming vest bikini for colder days! In another snap, she posed in a pretty off-shoulder top from the swimwear designer, teamed with denim shorts.

Adorably, Melissa herself even commented on one of Amanda's snaps, writing: "My beautiful bikini muse!" Meanwhile close friend Ruth Langsford simply commented some fire emojis on the star's latest swimwear photo, while Stacey Dooley added: "Well well well," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Amanda's summer base is the Tarte Rainforest of the Sea foundation, £37

The Heart Radio star has been rocking a gorgeous natural makeup look in her holiday snaps, too, and we bet her makeup bag is filled with her minimal summer staples.

She recently revealed that her favourite product for warmer weather is the Tarte Rainforest of the Sea foundation, telling us: "This is a lovely lightweight liquid foundation that still gives full coverage while maintaining hydration – perfect for warmer weather when skin can feel drier."

