Amanda Holden stuns fans in unusual bikini The Britain's Got Talent star rocked the look

Amanda Holden is enjoying a seaside escape in Britain with her family, and on Friday, the Britain's Got Talent star shared a flawless photo of herself by the coast, and we can't get over how cool her unique swimsuit is!

MORE: Amanda Holden makes desperate plea to her fans

The baby blue Melissa Odabash two-piece was made from a netted material, and while the bottoms looked like normal bikini briefs, the top featured long sleeves and a zipped neckline, which Amanda wore open in the warm sunshine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden plays hilarious game with daughters

The mother-of-two added the caption: "The sea is a bone chiller but we still swam. #fishandchips supper - can’t beat a holiday in #greatbritain (when the sun shines) #familytime."

Amanda's famous friends were quick to comment on the beautiful snap.

MORE: Amanda Holden shows off chic workout outfit – and we want her hat

Amanda shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Christine Lampard just copied Amanda Holden in a stunning pastel dress – and we can see why

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt wrote: "Wow," while former One Show host Matt Baker hilariously added: "Classic Countryfile matching your outfit colour to the landscape."

Needless to say, Amanda's followers were just as smitten with the picture, leaving a myriad of sweet comments such as: "Gorgeous", "Beautiful", and "Stunning".

The Heart radio host also left fans speechless last month when she shared another photo of herself wearing a beautiful bikini.

This time on holiday in France, Amanda donned a light pink bikini and sunglasses as she lay in a turquoise pool.

Her feet and ankles dipped into the water, but most of the star's body rested on a huge pool inflatable that was shaped like a pair of angel wings.

The 49-year-old captioned the photo: "Winging it [red heart emoji] #inflatables."

Once again, her celebrity friends were quick to compliment her, with This Morning host Ruth Langsford commenting: "Wow....what a shot!"

Musician and radio presenter Myleene Klass posted a row of fire emojis in response, while TOWIE star Gemma Collins gushed: "Go on Amanda… must recreate." Amanda's other fans were also full of praise for her holiday look, commenting: "A true angel," and: "You look fabulous."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.