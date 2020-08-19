Abbey Clancy stuns in risqué bikini during tropical getaway The model is on holiday in Sardinia

Another day, another incredible photo of Abbey Clancy rocking a bikini. The model probably has one of the best collections of swimwear we've ever seen!

Abbey looked sensational on Wednesday as she showcased her incredibly toned figure in a strappy bikini.

Posing in front of a mirror in her hotel room, Abbey sent temperatures soaring in her geometric print triangle-style bikini top, wrapping the extra-long ties around her waist for added definition.

She teamed the top with a tiny pair of matching briefs, which she wore in a high-rise style to show off her endless pins.

Needless to say, her followers were almost speechless. "Absolutely hot, hot, hot!" one stunned fan wrote. "Unreal! I cannot believe you’ve had four kids! Amazing," said another. While a third simply added: "WOW!"

Abbey Clancy stunned fans in her bikini

Abbey's particular bikini is by Inamorata and has sadly sold out, but there are plenty of other colours and designs to choose from.

The model is currently enjoying a beach break in Sardinia with husband Peter Crouch, shortly after a family trip to Portugal with their four children Jack, 14 months, Johnny, two, Liberty, five, and Sophia, nine.

Abbey has shared a number of gorgeous bikini images since she escaped to paradise.

Earlier this month, Abbey looked particularly sensational in Hunza G's iconic seersucker swimsuit. The hip-grazing one-piece has a low scooped back and high-cut briefs that create the illusion of longer legs – who doesn't want that?

The 34-year-old also looked incredible in a selfie of her figure in a revealing orange bikini top. She also shared a rather smouldering selfie from inside a car, much to her followers' delight.

"Gorgeous as always," commented one. "You are so beautiful," gushed another. "Absolute goals," said a third. While a fourth simply wrote: "Stunning."

