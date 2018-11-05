Abbey Clancy talks new Lipsy collection, her £1 beauty saviour, AND gives us the ultimate carpet cleaning hack The supermodel's personal style has changed over the years

We've long been fans of Abbey Clancy's super-glam, feminine look. So when we heard the supermodel was teaming up with partywear experts Lipsy for a new season collection full of gorgeous nighttime looks as well as smart, functional daywear, we couldn't wait to get a glimpse of it. We also thought it was the perfect excuse to corner the mum-of-three for a chat all about her style secrets, beauty recommendations, and what it really takes to look camera-ready when appearing on Strictly Come Dancing...

This tux suit is a favourite of Abbey's from the range

Hi Abbey! Congrats on the new collection with Lipsy. Talk us through the inspiration behind the range.

Thank you! I wanted to get across what Lipsy's known for; the body confident girl who's glamorous, loves to dress up and go out, and combine that with my own personal style. I like a lot of classic tailoring and a lot of black (laughs) and then just mix it up. There are some day wear pieces in there which is perfect for me as a mum of three – it's not all about party wear and going out anymore. I think you do need some daytime pieces that women can wear for Sunday lunch or go for a walk in the park with the kids in.

How long did it take for everything to come together?

It's been a long process, but then at the same time I feel like the launch has come round so quickly. The team at Lipsy are really talented and professional which made the process easy to be honest.

What’s the most expensive thing in your wardrobe – but something you cherish?

My Burberry leather jacket! But I've got so much wear out of it, I feel like it's justified.

If shoppers brought only one thing from the Lipsy collection that could stand the test of time, what would it be?

It has to be the Tux suit, it's one of my favourites and such a classic piece – it won't date! Or the shearling coat, I feel like everyone needs one in their wardrobe.

Does your little girl love clothes? Has she been pinching any of your designer items yet?

Yes she absolutely does, but she's trapped in a sporty spice phase at the minute so she's not pinching my designer things just yet... I'm sure the time will come.

You once said you were keeping a treasure box of keepsakes for her – is that still the case?

Yes, I used to give away all my clothes to my friends and family but you're right, I've been saving everything for her now. She’s going to be a lucky girl! I'll show her when she's ready, and definitely when she's out of the sporty spice phase!

How has your style evolved over the years?

Well as a girl who grew up in Liverpool I guess my style has toned down over the years! It's a lot more less is more, rather than more is more now.

If we asked Peter about your every day style, what would he say?

Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress.

Do you have much input into the way he dresses?

Yes!

We’re still getting over the royal wedding, who's dress did you love more: Meghan's or Eugenie's?

Eugenie's! Although, they both looked beautiful.

Where is your wedding dress now?

It's actually in a box in the top room in my house. I'll keep it forever. I love my wedding dress – although I wouldn't have that dress now, it was just perfect at the time.

Abbey and Peter on their wedding day

As a previous Strictly star, is there anything that might surprise HELLO! Readers about the getting ready process?

Ooooh that's a hard one. We all get our spray tans on a Friday night, and so much of the hair is fake. We also wear tanned tights to make our legs tie in with all the spray tan!

Did you ever pinch anything from wardrobe on the show?

I didn't pinch anything, but I did really want to buy a dress on the show... until I was told it was like £4000 so I decided against it!

If you could see any celebrity in your Lipsy collection who would it be?

Rosie Huntington Whitely, she's gorgeous.

WATCH: The Autumn Winder 2018 fashion trends you need to know

Beauty-wise, are there any cheap-yet-amazing discoveries in your makeup bag?

Ooh probably my tinted Nivea rose Vaseline- it's only £1!

As a busy working mum, what's the ultimate hack for getting the family ready in record time?

Pack the baby bag and get all the kids' clothes ready the night before. Otherwise it takes so long to get out the house! Also you have to be ready for every eventuality; I'll always make sure I have at least five outfit changes.

Are you a clean freak and are you in the Mrs Hinch Army? If so, tell us a cleaning hack you've tried or are desperate to try?

Yes! I am not happy unless everything's perfect. I love the smell of clean bedding and bleach in the house. And my favourite cleaning hack has to be... Pantene gets red wine off carpets! You can thank me later.

