Abbey Clancy talks pregnancy fashion, body confidence and why she decided to get braces at 33

Abbey Clancy may be a jet-setting fashion model, a devoted wife, and a mother-of-three with a new baby on the way, but she still suffers with confidence issues just like the rest of us. The 33-year-old spoke to HELLO! at the launch of her fabulous new swimwear collection with Lipsy (more on that later) and the Liverpool-born star chatted motherhood, fashion, and her decision to straighten her smile in her thirties.

Abbey has a new swimwear range with Lipsy

There's no denying that the former Strictly Come Dancing champion always looks picture perfect, but she mainly opts for a model-worthy pout, and rarely shows off her teeth in photos.

£65, Lipsy

In a similar style to Davina McCall, Abbey recently decided to get adult braces. Speaking about her decision, she told us: "I think people look their best when they’re happy and smiling, and having a brace was just something I have wanted to do for a long time.

The wife of Peter Crouch added: "Everyone has up and down days and although I’m not a super confident person, I don’t feel pressure to look perfect. I’m confident in myself and around other people, but naturally I have the same hang-ups as everyone else."

Some women look incredible when they are pregnant and Abbey is certainly one of them. On dressing her bump, she revealed she hasn't been on a massive shopping spree this time around: "I tend not to buy lots of ‘maternity’ specific wear; I think there are so many amazing pieces out there anyway, as long as you find the right cuts, or fabrics with a lot of 'give', you don’t need to walk away from your style just because you’re pregnant."

Her second collection with Lipsy sees Abbey focus on swimwear and beach cover-ups, which is perfect considering Abbey is a pro at beach style, and can often be seen on holiday posing poolside. Speaking about her love of swimwear, she said: " I feel most comfortable in a bikini - as long as the fit is perfect! The fit is something I worked really hard on with the Lipsy design team when it came to my collection, and I was heavily inspired by the 90s, as well as catwalk influences and my own love of print." One of our favourite pieces has to be the leopard slip dress which has a special nod to the Spice Girls. "I’m obviously a huge fan!" Abbey revealed.