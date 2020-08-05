Abbey Clancy looks breathtaking in stunning white swimsuit on family holiday The model is enjoying a beach break with her family

We're not sure what's more stunning – Abbey Clancy or the breathtaking sunset views on her family holiday.

The model is currently enjoying a beach break with husband Peter Crouch and their four children Jack, 14 months, Johnny, two, Liberty, five, and Sophia, nine, and she has certainly packed a collection of enviable swimsuits.

Sharing snaps from her tropical vacay on Instagram, Abbey looked particularly sensational in Hunza G's iconic seersucker swimsuit.

The hip-grazing one-piece has a low scooped back and high-cut briefs that create the illusion of longer legs – who doesn't want that?

Abbey Clancy looked stunning in her iconic swimsuit

Sadly, Abbey's white version has now sold out, but you can still pick up the seersucker swimsuit in red for £130. And you don't have to worry about sizing because according to the brand, one size fits all!

Hunza G Seersucker Swimsuit, £130, Net a Porter

If you'd rather not splash over £100 on a swimsuit – we hear you – then H&M has a similar version for just £24.99. Available in white and green, the 'Ribbed' swimsuit is fully lined with a low-cut back and features shoulder straps with decorative plastic buckles.

Ribbed Swimsuit, £24.99, H&M

Abbey has shared a number of gorgeous bikini images since she escaped to paradise with her family.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old looked incredible as she shared a selfie of her figure in a revealing orange bikini top. She also shared a rather smouldering selfie from inside a car, much to her followers' delight.

"Gorgeous as always," commented one. "You are so beautiful," gushed another. "Absolute goals," said a third. While a fourth simply wrote: "Stunning."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

