Gemma Collins showcases three stone weight loss with gorgeous unedited swimwear photo The reality TV star is currently in Mykonos, Greece

Gemma Collins is living the best life right now. The reality TV star looks incredible after dropping an astonishing three stone – and she isn't afraid to show off her new slimline figure.

The 39-year-old is currently lapping up the sun on an idyllic getaway in Mykonos, Greece, and shared some stunning unedited and unfiltered snaps of herself in a pretty tropical palm print swimsuit.

Posting three photos, Gemma looked gorgeous as she posed by an infinity pool with the ocean behind her. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "ALL WOMAN. MYKONOS @cavotagoomykonos no filter or edit just serving good vibes."

Needless to say, her followers were quick to praise her beautiful photos and positive message. One wrote: "I’m following your weight loss journey with interest. You are doing brilliantly and you look amazing."

Gemma Collins has lost three stone

Another said: "OMG what a beautiful pic of you amazing. You are stunning!" A third added: "Beautiful lady in gorgeous surroundings."

Gemma has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

Gemma Collins is currently in Mykonos, Greece

"It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

In a separate interview, Gemma told the outlet that she had booked herself in for a breast reduction, saying: "I can’t wait to get rid of these boobs, they’re massive and look ridiculous. I have never looked better than I do now and I’ve never felt so good.

"I know there are so many people out there who love big boobs and pay for surgeons to give them big boobs but I want them smaller."

