Kate Garraway stuns in gorgeous floaty dress – and it's in the sale! The GMB star looked beautiful

Kate Garraway isn't afraid of bold colour, and on Thursday she went all out wearing a beautiful fiery red dress for her stint on Good Morning Britain.

The TV star looked gorgeous in the 'Ella Diagonal Floral Dress' by Whistles – and the best bit is it's currently in the sale!

MORE: Kate Garraway's stunning abstract print dress looks like a work of art

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway explains her TV absence

The floral midi dress features breezy short sleeves, a V-neckline and delicate button front, and is beautifully printed with a pink and white pattern that pops against the red colourway.

Currently reduced to £99 from £149, it's an absolute bargain from the high street favourite and we doubt it will hang around the virtual shelves for long.

Ella Diagonal Floral Dress, £99, Whistles

Kate made an emotional return to GMB on Wednesday after taking some time off to mark her husband Derek's birthday.

On her return, she wore a gorgeous navy pencil dress by Boden, that's printed with delicate daisy petals. Kate's 'Olwen Dress' features a classic boat neckline and contemporary elbow-length puffed sleeves. There is also a self-tie fabric belt at the waist which helps create a super-flattering shape.

Kate Garraway looked gorgeous in her floral red Whistles dress

While the dress is a little pricey at £130, it has won rave reviews from happy shoppers online. "Love the print on this dress. Very flattering fit and the length is perfect- just below the knee. Sleeves are gorgeous- and billow out to the elbow. Highly recommend!!" one commented.

Kate has a helping hand in her fashion choices from stylist Debbie Harper, who also works with her co-stars Laura Tobin, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins.

Before Kate entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019, she explained that they all have a great working relationship with the stylist.

She said: "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.