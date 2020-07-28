Kate Garraway wears one of her boldest outfits yet on GMB The Good Morning Britain star certainly rocked the look

Kate Garraway certainly upped the ante on Tuesday, when she wore a bold, pink leopard print dress on Good Morning Britain.

The mother of two looked absolutely fabulous on air, and her show-stopping, ankle-length dress also featured gorgeous shirt detailing, which chicly toned down the bright colourway.

It might only be Tuesday, but it's the second time this week Kate has wowed viewers with her bold fashion choices.

On Monday, the mother-of-two wore an incredible silk frock in eye-catching orange!

Kate rocked the bold look

The midi was covered in a delicate black print with a pussy-bow neckline and long sleeves - perfect for the unpredictable UK summer weather!

Keeping all eyes on her dress, Kate paired it with simple nude heels and styled her blonde hair into beachy waves for a relaxed and understated look.

And of course, we can't forget the unbelievable rainbow dress Kate wore earlier in July.

The presenter's colourful midi dress, which features rainbow stripes, puff sleeves and a pretty pussy-bow neckline, is the 'Mila' dress from Boden – which is currently reduced from £140 down to £70 in the brand's sale.

It's not known whether Kate is working with ITV stylist Debbie Harper for her looks on the show, since stylists haven't been able to work with their usual clients due to coronavirus guidelines – but Debbie may be putting together her outfits from afar.

Either way, Kate has been looking amazing lately!

