Kate Garraway looked pretty in blue for her emotional return to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

The TV star wore a gorgeous navy pencil dress by Boden, that's printed with delicate daisy petals.

Kate's 'Olwen Dress' features a classic boat neckline and contemporary elbow-length puffed sleeves. There is also a self-tie fabric belt at the waist which helps create a super-flattering shape.

While the dress is a little pricey at £130, it has won rave reviews from happy shoppers online. "Love the print on this dress. Very flattering fit and the length is perfect- just below the knee. Sleeves are gorgeous- and billow out to the elbow. Highly recommend!!" commented one. "Great fit and feel, very stylish and smart," added another.

Kate Garraway looked great for her GMB return

Kate was inexplicably absent from Monday and Tuesday's GMB, but she was back to hosting duties on Wednesday, and she took the time to explain her temporary break from the programme, revealing that it had been husband Derek's birthday at the weekend.

"It was Derek's birthday on Saturday as well, which was obviously a challenging one under the circumstances," she told her co-star Adil Ray. "We managed to FaceTime him and sing 'Happy Birthday', and we had a cake, which we had on FaceTime."

Olwen Dress, £130, Boden

"That must be quite difficult for the kids," Adil remarked. "It's very challenging," Kate replied. "They're doing brilliantly with it though and we did it with Derek's family, as well, we managed to technically hook up, and sing 'Happy Birthday' and just hope the love seeps through really."

Prior to her absence from GMB, Kate gave an update on her husband's condition, explaining he had experienced a challenging week. She told Adil: "It's strange to see you this week, so much has happened. He's very much still with us. There seems to be different challenges every week."

She added: "Challenges with his food, challenges with his lungs, everything. And we just want him to wake up. But you don't want to talk about it on Good Morning Britain all the time, because then it's not cheering up everybody that's trying to cope with Covid-19."

