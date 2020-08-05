Kate Garraway made a bold fashion choice on Tuesday – and it certainly paid off!

The GMB presenter made a statement in a fabulous abstract print dress that almost looked like it should be housed in a museum.

Kate looked flawless in the colourful 'Kelis' frock by Damsel in a Dress, which looked great paired with her duck egg blue court heels.

Currently reduced from £159 to just £79, the shirt dress is still available in most sizes and features a wrap front, patch pockets and adjustable waist tie – and thanks to its knockout abstract print, it's certainly eye-catching.

During Tuesday's instalment of Good Morning Britain, Kate admitted these past few months have been "incredibly tough" for her kids Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, as their dad Derek remains in hospital, where he has been since March after contracting COVID-19.

Her comment comes a day after she revealed her children are now staying with her husband's parents, who have been shielding. In order to do so safely, the kids self-isolated before going, sealed their clothes in plastic bags before packing, and took a germ-free car ride thanks to TV host Jeremy Kyle.

"My children for the first time are staying away from home," she told GMB's Dr Amir Khan. "They've gone to stay with Derek's mum and dad. They've been shielding since the beginning of March because they both feel vulnerable so this is a very big deal to have the children stay.

"They travelled up not with me, because they've not even had contact with Derek's sisters, so I didn't want to be an extra person coming into their lives," she said. "So thanks to Jeremy Kyle they travelled up because he said my driver has been isolating and keeping the car very clean so I'll take the children up."

