Kate Garraway wows GMB viewers in silky orange dress of dreams

Kate Garraway just brightened up a rainy Monday morning with her stunning orange dress! The Good Morning Britain presenter looked stunning as she hosted the TV show next to Ben Shephard, and we couldn't take our eyes off her stunning silky frock.

As well as an eye-catching orange colour, the midi was covered in a delicate black print with a pussy-bow neckline and long sleeves - perfect for the unpredictable UK summer weather! Keeping all eyes on her dress, Kate paired it with simple nude heels and styled her blonde hair into beachy waves for a relaxed and understated look.

This is not the only bright frock we want from Kate's summer wardrobe! The TV star has chosen several bright designs since returning to GMB at the beginning of July, including a red and white silk L.K.Bennett dress and a stunning rainbow dress from Boden, which may have paid tribute to the NHS.

Monday's show followed a difficult weekend for Kate after she was involved in a terrifying car incident during her first trip out with her children amid her husband Derek Draper's health battle in hospital.

Kate looked stunning in a bright orange dress on Monday morning

After visiting friends in Kent, she revealed her car tyre had exploded on a busy motorway. "I couldn’t control the car, weird steering, smoke and rubber everywhere," she told colleague Ben. The mum-of-two was forced to call the police when emergency car rescue left them stranded on the motorway with no hard shoulder for over an hour.

"It's the sort of thing you actually dread," she said. "There's a phrase that God and the universe don't send you anything you can't deal with," she explained. "I'm at my limit. I'm at my absolute limit so if the universe could give me a minute." Kate added: "I've never had it before."

Photos she posted on Instagram shortly after the incident show Kate dressed in a floaty butterfly print skirt, white cardigan and face mask as she stood next to her damaged car with two members of the police.

The GMB star discussed her terrifying car incident over the weekend

Fans and friends rushed to share their support in the comments section, with former TOWIE star Lydia Bright among the first to write: "Give a girl a break...Despite everything you have been through and are going through you never fail to be positive, upbeat and smiley. Big kisses Kate, you are an amazing woman x." Louise Pentland added: "Oh Kate! I’m glad you’re safe but what a horrible experience. Sending you big hugs."

