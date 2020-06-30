Millie Mackintosh's secret tribute to daughter Sienna revealed The former Made in Chelsea star became a mum in May

Millie Mackintosh has a beautiful, personalised necklace with her daughter Sienna's name on it.

The chic piece of jewellery is visible in some of the new mum's recent Instagram posts, were you able to spot it?

In a snap taken earlier in June of Millie changing her daughter's nappy, the chain is visible if you look closely. In that particular post, the star paired her Sienna chain with a gorgeous linen dress that featured a wraparound waist and black and red embroidery. Millie, you're glowing!

Millie's necklace was visible in a recent Instagram post

The former Made in Chelsea star's dainty necklace is by Aurum and Grey. With a price of £160, the chain can be customised with 10 different letters, making it the perfect nod to that special someone.

Connect Name Necklace, £160, Aurum and Grey

Called the Connect Name Necklace, Aurum and Grey's popular piece is handmade in solid 9 carat Yellow Gold, and each 4mm high pendant hangs from a chain that is 1mm thick.

What's more, the jeweller offers a service to add letters at a later date if needed – so you can always get creative down the line!

The fashionista opened up about her necklace earlier this month when speaking to HELLO!, revealing: "Hugo remembered I really like this style of necklace and that I would love one of my child's name." Husband Hugo Taylor gave Millie the necklace as a gift following Sienna's birth.

Millie's necklace might be small and subtle, but there's something charming about a special piece of jewellery that someone might not notice until they're chatting to you up close. The best items from your jewellery box are always the ones with personal stories!

Millie and her husband Hugo welcomed little Sienna in May, announcing the birth of their new bundle of joy exclusively to HELLO! at the time.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family," the couple confirmed.

