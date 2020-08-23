Millie Mackintosh floors fans in bright purple mini dress for sweet date with Hugo Taylor The new mum's date night look was so pretty

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor enjoyed their first solo date night since welcoming their first child, daughter Sienna, in May. Dressing for the occasion, former Made In Chelsea star Millie turned to her followers for advice on what to wear, modelling three pretty frocks and creating a poll – and the winning frock is stunning!

Instead of opting for the midi or maxi dresses, Millie sported a bright purple mini dress from Ba&sh, which featured cropped sleeves, a white animal print and a floaty silhouette. "Got all dressed up for our first date night without Sienna and realised how much I’ve missed it! Where is your favourite spot for a special dinner out?" the mother-of-one asked her followers.

Many were thrilled with her choice of dress while others couldn't quite believe that she had given birth just three months ago. "You went with No 2, lovely dress," one commented, while another wrote: "Wow you look amazing! Really beautiful and I love your dress. Very cute." A third joked: "I want to look like this post baby!"

The new mum looked incredible in a Ba&sh mini dress

However, Millie's fans will be sorely disappointed to find that the frock is no longer available to buy. Love the vibrant and animal print? The brand sells a similar silky midi dress with an elasticated waistband, metallic threading and an asymmetric hem which is available for £345. But if you want to get your hands on it you'll need to hurry, as it's selling out fast.

Purple midi dress, £345, Ba&sh @ Farfetch

Millie paired her frock with black espadrilles and a matching bag, while her hair was styled in loose waves. Showing off what she said was their "first date night out in 6 months", the 31-year-old gave fans a look at their meal at Argentinian restaurant Casa Cruz London, located in Notting Hill. Millie and Hugo's dinner spread included a tasty pasta dish, a plate of beef and vegetables – how delicious!

MORE: 21 stars who have given birth during the surreal lockdown

