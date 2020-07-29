Millie Mackintosh shows off gorgeous post-baby body in chic 50s inspired bikini The star is the epitome of holiday chic

Millie Mackintosh is currently lapping up the sunshine in Santorini with her husband Hugo Taylor and their two-month-old daughter Sienna.

On Wednesday, the former Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram to show off her flawless post-baby body as she posed in a chic black bikini by Kymina.

Millie wore the 50s inspired Sophia bikini, which features high-waist, body forming bottoms and a halterneck top complete with a sweet front tie.

What's more, the bottoms can be worn high waisted, but also folded down to sit closer to your hips, as doting mum Millie demonstrated in a brief Instagram video.

The star looked incredible

"Love how this bikini can be worn up or down," the star wrote.

The family of three jetted off to Santorini on Tuesday where they are staying in the five-star hotel Andronis Luxury Suites, which boasts 29 luxury suites and villas with uninterrupted views of the ocean.

"Arrived in time to see a legendary Santorini sunset @andronissuites," Millie captioned a photo, which showed her dressed in a stunning white sundress and Zara sandals as she cuddled sleeping baby Sienna.

By the sound of it, little Sienna has been on her best behaviour, as Millie revealed when she shared a photo of her incredible breakfast spread, writing: "Waking up to this and Sienna is still asleep."

Millie and Hugo tucked into break, omelettes, granola and juice as they took in the jaw-dropping ocean views.

And of course, Millie's maternity holiday wardrobe is as on point as ever.

The floaty MORÉ NOIR Resort sundress she could be seen wearing as she cradled Sienna is ideal for balmy climes, and the 31-year-old has also been rocking a pair of new, navy Prive Revaux shades as she enjoyed the Greek sunshine.

