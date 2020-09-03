We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Susanna Reid has only been back on Good Morning Britain for three days but she's managed to one-up herself with her latest ensemble.

The TV star looked stunning on Thursday, opting for an eye-popping purple midi dress from brand-of-the-moment Boden.

The 'Colette' dress is designed from lightweight ponte jersey and features flattering details, like a gently cinched waistband, contoured seams on the bodice, column skirt and three-quarter length gathered sleeves.

If purple is too bright for you, the £98 frock also comes in timeless black, and both are made in three different fits; petite, regular and tall.

Colette Ponte Dress, £98, Boden

Susanna isn't the only fan; the 'Colette' dress has also won rave reviews from happy online shoppers. One wrote: "Love the style and color of this dress." While another added: "This dress is so flattering, it's a keeper. I will wear it a lot, I feel great."

Susanna returned to GMB on Tuesday, swapping her comfy loungewear for a dreamy Ted Baker floral frock.

The 'Magieyy' pencil dress features a sweetheart neckline, pretty elderflower print, and also comes with its own belt to accentuate the waist. The mint green hue makes a nice change from black or navy florals that are usually associated with this time of year.

Susanna looked fab in her purple frock on Thursday

On Monday evening, Susanna shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie to mark her final bare-faced day before work. Captioning the close-up, she wrote: "Last bare-faced day of the summer! Tomorrow the Glam Squad is back... and I am SO looking forward to seeing them. See you tomorrow @GMB."

Her followers were quick to share their excitement over her return, and applaud her natural beauty. "Beautiful, so looking forward to seeing you back...not the same without you," wrote one. "Naturally beautiful," added another. A third wrote: "Looking lovely like always with or without make up on. Enjoy your day."

