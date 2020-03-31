Susanna Reid returns to GMB in a fitted blue dress following two-week self-isolation

Susanna Reid is finally back on our screens! After her son started showing coronavirus symptoms, the Good Morning Britain presenter followed government guidelines and self-isolated at home for two weeks. While she did make a number of video appearances on the show from the comfort of her own home, fans were sorely missing seeing her beautiful outfits. Making a stylish return to GMB on Tuesday, Susanna looked stunning in a bright blue fitted dress from Eden Row. We've tracked down the long-sleeved satin pencil dress, but it is unfortunately already sold out. Since the price was reduced from £144.99 to just £43.50, we're not surprised it flew off the virtual shelves!

Susanna revealed she did her own hair and makeup for the show

Fans were clearly delighted to see the journalist back in her usual seat next to Piers Morgan, as Susanna was greeted with an outpouring of support - both for her health and her style! "You've just made my morning, seeing your gorgeous self in blue this morning Susanna, you look so gorgeous, blue suits you," one Twitter user wrote, while another added: "Welcome back Susanna. Love your dress, where is it from?"

And the compliments didn't end there! Sharing a picture of her hair in bouncy waves alongside dewy skin, long lashes and glossy lips, Susanna wrote: "Back in the studio. DIY hair and make-up. Two metres from Piers & Dr H. Stay well." We weren't the only ones impressed with her beauty skills, with comments including: "You look lovelier than ever," and: "You don’t need makeup." The 49-year-old caused a stir over the weekend after Emily Atack's mother Kate Robbins jokingly complained about her natural beauty. Speaking of Susanna's gorgeous barely-there makeup looks during her video chats on Good Morning Britain, Kate joked: "Susanna, can you just stop it, please? Because you are ruining it for all of us who have to trail it on every day."

The mother-of-three is clearly a huge fan of the colour blue, and we can see why! Other items in her work wardrobe include a blue and yellow leopard print dress from Marks and Spencer and a navy blue polka dot dress by Mela London. However, Kate Garraway revealed stylist Debbie Harper - who works with all the GMB ladies - helps ensure all of their outfits work in harmony on the show. "Debbie sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she explained.

