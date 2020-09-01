Susanna Reid stuns in the dreamiest floral dress for GMB return The GMB host was reunited with co-star Piers Morgan

It's been two long months but finally, our favourite daytime TV stars are back – and looking better than ever!

Kicking off the start of a 'new season' on Tuesday was Susanna Reid, who swapped her comfy loungewear for a dreamy floral frock on Good Morning Britain.

Susanna looked gorgeous in Ted Baker's 'Magieyy' pencil dress, which features a sweetheart neckline and pretty elderflower print.

Susanna Reid looked gorgeous in Ted Baker

The mint green number, which also comes with its own belt to accentuate the waist, makes a nice change from black or navy florals that are usually associated with this time of year.

Elderflower Fitted Dress, £169, Ted Baker

If you can't bear to say goodbye to your darker florals though, Ted Baker also has a gorgeous black halterneck pencil dress featuring the same elderflower print.

Elderflower Halterneck Dress, £179, Ted Baker

On Monday evening, Susanna shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie to mark her final bare-faced day before work. Captioning the close-up, she wrote: "Last bare-faced day of the summer! Tomorrow the Glam Squad is back... and I am SO looking forward to seeing them. See you tomorrow @GMB."

Susanna Reid enjoyed her final bare-faced day on Monday

Her followers were quick to share their excitement over her return, and applaud her natural beauty. "Beautiful, so looking forward to seeing you back...not the same without you," wrote one. "Naturally beautiful," added another. A third wrote: "Looking lovely like always with or without make up on. Enjoy your day."

Susanna's return to the ITV show didn't go quite to plan as Charlotte Hawkins was forced to begin the show solo, explaining to viewers that Susanna and co-star Piers Morgan would be joining her from 6:30am.

