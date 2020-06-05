Looking ravishing in red, Susanna Reid stepped out in a summer dress from Joules for Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain - and it's a total bargain buy. Viewers couldn't keep their eyes off of Susanna's latest outfit, and neither could we! Cutting a stylish figure in her floral frock, Susanna's dress is currently retailing at £47.95 in the Joules summer sale - reduced from its original price of £79.95.

Susanna wore a red floral dress from Joules

Susanna's pick is the 'Winslet Shirt Dress', which features three-quarter length sleeves, a button-up front, and a sophisticated waist-tie. It also comes in two colours, so you have the choice to shop Susanna's red ditsy print look or opt for the brand's teal blossom alternative. Tempted? Still available in all UK sizes, we recommend acting fast - this floral number is getting snapped up by the minute! A desk-to-daywear staple, dress up your new purchase with a pair of heels, or go for a more casual vibe by coordinating with white trainers - gorgeous.

Winslet Shirt Dress, £47.95, Joules

Revered for her sophisticated dress sense, the mother-of-three is clearly a huge fan of the colour red, and we can see why! Back in March Susanna joined her GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins on the TRIC Awards 2020 red carpet wearing a scarlet bodycon dress from one of her go-to brands, LoveDamsel. She also owns a red sequin evening gown from the Pretty Dress Company which she wore to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards in February.

When she's not presenting Good Morning Britain, Susanna often writes for the Daily Mail, and in one of her latest columns she opened up about her friend and co-star Kate Garraway's difficult situation amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about how much the Clap For Carers movement has meant to Kate, whose husband Derek Draper is critically ill with coronavirus in hospital, she wrote: "It has been a time of unity with people around us, and I know that it has been a source of great comfort for my dear friend and ITV colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been in a critical care unit with Covid-19 for ten weeks. Kate's moving Instagram posts every Thursday evening have kept everyone connected. Both Kate and Derek are in my thoughts every day."

