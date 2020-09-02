We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Susanna Reid always looks polished to perfection despite the early starts on Good Morning Britain – and Wednesday's show was no different!

The TV star looked gorgeous in a pretty pastel frock by Helen McAlinden, and we know one royal who would certainly be a fan – the Countess of Wessex!

Susanna's chic coral pencil dress features an elegant silhouette, roll neckline, nipped-in waist, back V detail, side pockets and falls just below the knee for a flattering and demure finish.

Susanna Reid looked gorgeous in her roll neck dress

Sophie has been spotted in a very similar design on more than one occasion. Back in 2018, she wore an ivory-white dress to Westminster Abbey for a service that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

The royal's custom-made Suzannah frock featured a similar collared neckline and 3/4 length sleeves, but instead of a pencil fit, it had a flowing skirt that fanned out over the knee.

Sophie Wessex stunned in Suzannah

Sophie is such a fan of this style of dress that she was first spotted in it the year before at the Hampton Court Flower Show, and she even owns the same frock in green.

Of course, Sophie's dress was custom-made so if you want to channel the royal's style, Susanna's option is your best bet.

Helen McAlinden Catherine Roll Neck Midi Dress, £285, John Lewis

Available only online at John Lewis & Partners, you'd better be quick if you want to add Susanna's dress to your virtual basket because, despite the £285 price tag, it's selling fast!

Susanna enjoyed her first day back at GMB on Tuesday, opting for another pencil dress but this time with a floral print.

The 44-year-old looked gorgeous wearing Ted Baker's 'Magieyy' dress, which features a sweetheart neckline and pretty elderflower print.

The mint green number, which also comes with its own belt to accentuate the waist, makes a nice change from black or navy florals that are usually associated with this time of year.

